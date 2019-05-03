SINGAPORE, May 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - ACROMEC Limited ("ACROMEC", or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, biomedical, research and academia sectors, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary ACROMEC Engineers Pte Ltd has been awarded a S$4.70 million contract at Alexandra Technopark for a laboratory and office fit-up project.This follows close on the heels of the Company securing a S$6.75 million contract, which was announced on 12 April 2019. ACROMEC's order book now stands at approximately S$32 million.The project is expected to be substantially completed within the current financial year ending 30 September 2019 ("FY2019"). The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Group for FY2019.Commenting on the award of the newly secured contract, Mr Lim Say Chin, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of ACROMEC said, "We are greatly encouraged by the confidence that our new customer has placed on us. We will strive to deliver to their expectations quality engineering solutions. ACROMEC is still actively participate in tendering and negotiating for projects to cater to the demand for our specialist engineering services."None of the Directors of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in these contract, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, none of the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interests, direct or indirect, in these contracts, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.About ACROMEC Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1CH1)ACROMEC is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 20 years of experience in the field of controlled environments. The Group has over the years acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities and cleanrooms.ACROMEC's business is divided into two main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical and process works within controlled environments; and (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure.The Group mainly serves the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical science, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMEC counts amongst its customers, hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies. For more information, please visit www.ACROMEC.com.Media and Analysts Contact:ACROMEC LimitedMr Jerry TanChief Financial OfficerTel: +65 6415 0574Email: jerry.tan@ACROMEC.comWaterbrooks Consultant Pte LtdNg Tian KheanMobile: +65 96402808Email: tk@waterbrooks.com.sgSource: ACROMEC LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.