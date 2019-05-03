CORRECTION: Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for first quarter 2019

This is a correction of the announcement from 06:46 03.05.2019 CEST. Reason for the correction: Correction of date for "Last day including rights"

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for first quarter 2019.

Dividend amount: 0.26

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 16 August 2019

Ex-date: 19 August 2019

Record date: 20 August 2019

Payment date: On or around 28 August 2019

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 26 August 2019.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Equinor ASA via Globenewswire

