AdColony Launches $5 Million Advanced Monetization Program for Publishers

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the mobile performance marketplace, today announced the launch of a $5 million Advanced Monetization Program (AMP) -- a tailored set of incentives designed to encourage publishers to adopt the latest in-app monetization technologies through the advanced technology of AdColony's SDK. AdColony believes so strongly in its product that in an effort to distribute the fund to developers, they are offering publishers in the AdColony marketplace 100 percent revenue share for 90 days, a 15 percent user acquisition credit, and up to 10 percent bonus on first position waterfall deals to those who participate.



"We are thrilled to announce the Advanced Monetization Program to help publishers both earn and grow with AdColony," said Vikas Gulati, AdColony's head of performance. "Video ad monetization for mobile app developers has made huge leaps in the past few years and we believe strongly that there are still many developers who need to take advantage of it."

"AMP is designed to support game developers with both monetization and user acquisition efforts, helping them take the leap with the most technologically advanced monetization solution on the market," Gulati added.

AdColony not only has the technology to enable best-in-class mobile ad creative but is also integrated with advanced bidding solutions from Google, Fyber, MoPub and others that enable publishers to maximize revenue on a real-time, impression by impression basis.

"GSN Games has proudly partnered with AdColony for the past five years," said Brian Truman, Executive Director, Head of Digital Ad Monetization at GSN Games. "We continue this relationship because AdColony provides the highest level of support and the best quality ad experience for our players. Ad monetization is complex and always changing and we've seen time and time again that AdColony is committed to being a strategic, forward-thinking technology partner that continues to overcome industry shifts and hurdles."

By combining its solution offerings with personalized account management teams, AdColony is able to constantly optimize supply and demand to maximize publisher results. Other SDKs in the marketplace fail to take advantage of the latest in-demand sources due to their lack of access to current or optimized mobile inventory.

"When it comes to monetization, publishers like us look for ad networks that are easy to integrate and manage, while at the same time provide competitive fill rates and revenue figures," said Nader Tfaili, Chief Business Officer of Numbase, publisher of the popular trivia app, Play & Win. "AdColony is a perfect fit for such criteria. Working with AdColony's account managers and support team, we were able to smoothly operate and monetize our app and continuously optimize performance, helping us grow."



Publishers with no prior relationship with AdColony as well as those who have worked with AdColony in the past are invited to participate in the Advanced Monetization Program. To qualify, publishers must:

Complete this form:

https://www.adcolony.com/technology/sdk/sdk-2019q2/ (https://www.adcolony.com/technology/sdk/sdk-2019q2/)

https://www.adcolony.com/technology/sdk/sdk-2019q2/ (https://www.adcolony.com/technology/sdk/sdk-2019q2/) Agree to the standard AdColony publisher terms of service

Sign the supplemental Incentive Agreement and submit by June 30, 2019

Place an app live on the AdColony marketplace by June 30, 2019. Only apps distributed on the Google Play or Apple App Stores will qualify for this promotion. Test apps do not qualify.

The launch of AdColony's program creates more money for publishers to monetize their apps and the best opportunity for developers to break even on their app development. For more information about the Advanced Monetization Program, visit https://www.adcolony.com/amp.

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally. Known for its unparalleled 3rd party verified viewability rates, exclusive Instant-Play and Aurora HD video technologies, rich media formats, global performance advertising business and programmatic marketplace, and extensive SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide, they are passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Otello Corporation ASA, AdColony is a global organization with over 20 offices worldwide.

