sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.05.2019 | 09:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Investor Call 2018 Annual Report and Accounts of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 3rd of May, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.

Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44 (0) 20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46 (0) 8-50520424

New York +1-212-999-6659

Berlin+49 (0) 30-3001-90612

Copenhagen+45-3271-4573

Helsinki +358-9 2319-5437

Norway Local Oslo +47-2-156-3318

Paris +33 (0) 1-7099-4740

The meeting code is Corral FY2018

For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46 (0)10-450 10 00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-2018-annual-report-and-accounts-of-corral-petroleum-holdings-ab,c2802338

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2818/2802338/1036293.pdf

CPH 2018 FY presentation

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/preemraff-lysekil-omringat-av-vatten-hamn-och-fartyg,c2618895

Preemraff-lysekil-omringat av vatten hamn och fartyg


© 2019 PR Newswire