Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 7.1% China Everbright Intl. 6.4% Northland Power Income Fund 5.3% Atlantica Yield 5.2% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.9% Enbridge 4.7% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.6% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 4.1% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% Metro Pacific Investments 3.3% OPG Power Ventures 3.2% DP World 3.1% Pennon Group 3.0% National Grid 2.9% EcoRodovias 2.7% Pattern Energy Group 2.7% Kunlun Energy 2.7% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.4% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.2%





At close of business on 30 April 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.98 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 5.9% Multi Utilities 18.3% Ports 3.1% Renewable Energy 30.5% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Water & Waste 19.7% Toll roads 5.3% Gas 12.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6% 100.0%



