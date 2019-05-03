Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, May 3
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|7.1%
|China Everbright Intl.
|6.4%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|5.3%
|Atlantica Yield
|5.2%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.9%
|Enbridge
|4.7%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.6%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|4.1%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.6%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|3.3%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.2%
|DP World
|3.1%
|Pennon Group
|3.0%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|EcoRodovias
|2.7%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.7%
|Kunlun Energy
|2.7%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.6%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.4%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.2%
At close of business on 30 April 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.98 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|5.9%
|Multi Utilities
|18.3%
|Ports
|3.1%
|Renewable Energy
|30.5%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.8%
|Water & Waste
|19.7%
|Toll roads
|5.3%
|Gas
|12.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.6%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|24.6%
|China
|22.8%
|Latin America
|12.0%
|United Kingdom
|7.1%
|Global
|14.4%
|India
|3.2%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|4.0%
|Asia (excluding China)
|7.2%
|Middle East
|3.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.6%
|100.0%