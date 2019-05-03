sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.05.2019 | 09:34
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 3

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)7.1%
China Everbright Intl.6.4%
Northland Power Income Fund5.3%
Atlantica Yield5.2%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.9%
Enbridge4.7%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.6%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 4.1%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
Metro Pacific Investments3.3%
OPG Power Ventures 3.2%
DP World3.1%
Pennon Group3.0%
National Grid2.9%
EcoRodovias2.7%
Pattern Energy Group2.7%
Kunlun Energy2.7%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.2%


At close of business on 30 April 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.98 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity5.9%
Multi Utilities18.3%
Ports3.1%
Renewable Energy30.5%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Water & Waste19.7%
Toll roads5.3%
Gas12.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.6%
100.0%


Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.6%
China22.8%
Latin America12.0%
United Kingdom7.1%
Global14.4%
India3.2%
Europe (excluding UK)4.0%
Asia (excluding China)7.2%
Middle East3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.6%
100.0%

© 2019 PR Newswire