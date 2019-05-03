Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, May 3
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 April 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.40
|Lukoil
|10.00
|Novatek
|8.92
|Gazprom
|7.32
|PZU
|4.95
|X5 Retail Group
|4.87
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|3.95
|Mail Ru Group
|2.94
|Santander Bank Polska SA
|2.92
|Komercni Banka
|2.81
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|62.61
|Poland
|20.45
|Turkey
|9.82
|Hungary
|3.52
|Romania
|1.81
|Greece
|2.50
|Czech
|2.81
|Kuwait
|0.88
|Other European
|1.36
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.76