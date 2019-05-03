Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 April 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 10.40 Lukoil 10.00 Novatek 8.92 Gazprom 7.32 PZU 4.95 X5 Retail Group 4.87 KGHM Polska Miedz 3.95 Mail Ru Group 2.94 Santander Bank Polska SA 2.92 Komercni Banka 2.81





The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2019 was as follows: