Booth to feature wide-ranging intuitive demos for sectors ranging from automotive and industrial power to energy infrastructure and cloud servers

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, will be exhibiting and demonstrating its extensive range of devices and system solutions for cloud power, energy infrastructure, automotive and industrial power and motion, plus its recently launched Strata Developer Studio design support tool at this year's PCIM Europe. The show will also provide the forum for the launch of several important new products that address applications ranging from solar inverters to IP cameras.

A number of static and intuitive live demonstration stations will help visitors to ON Semiconductor's booth understand the benefits various technologies can bring to an increasingly diverse range of end markets. Amongst these will be Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting demos that showcase the company's capabilities in providing efficient power management solutions, energy harvesting, and control through Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) switching. In addition, a number of demonstrations will focus on the growing number of applications related to the electrification of vehicle powertrains and systems. These include devices to support traction inverters and fast, safe and efficient onboard charging.

The Strata Developer Studio will also be featured at PCIM Europe, with an expanding choice of power solution boards and new software enhancements becoming available. The innovative, first of its kind, design and support tool facilitates rapid evaluation and design for engineers in a wide range of industry sectors, allowing users to view parts and analyze their performance in a fully representative context before committing to sourcing hardware and completing their designs.

ON Semiconductor will also participate in four PCIM forums during the course of the show, on topics including advanced packaging for traction power modules and predictive resonant converters for computing applications. In addition, the company will deliver a presentation at the E-Mobility Forum, a key focus area for PCIM Europe; power electronics solutions such as those offered by ON Semiconductor enable current and future electric vehicle and transportation applications.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

