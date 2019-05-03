The superpower has always been seen as a fortress for oil and gas but positive signs are emerging from its renewable energy sector.pv magazine's Amjad Khashman caught up with Alexey Zhikharev, director of the Russia Renewable Energy Development Association and a consultant in the nation's energy market, at an alumni meeting for former students of the master's program in international energy economics and business administration offered by Leipzig University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. pv magazine: How do you assess the renewable energy market in Russia? How do ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...