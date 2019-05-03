Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the $1.6bn Bioreactors Market

LONDON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific bioreactors market is anticipated to be the fast-growing market in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023-2029. Presence of large number of contract research organizations and increasing number of strategic alliances with international companies are the key factors that will propel the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

• Our study discusses 50 leading companies that are the major players in the bioreactor industry, including:

• Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

• BBI-Biotech GmbH

• Bioengineering AG

• Cellexus Ltd.

• CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf AG

• Finesse Solutions Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Infors AG

• Merck KGaA

• PBS Biotech Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Solaris Biotech Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Xcellerex, Inc.

• Other companies

Access Tech S.A.

ACHEMA

Advanced Scientifics

Affymetrix

Alfa Aesar

Alfa Laval

Alfa Wassermann

Alvotech

American Society of Microbiology

Andel Equipment

Andgel Industries China

Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

Attra Giand Industrial Taiwan

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beijing Minhai, Walvax

Bell Glass Company

Bellco Glass, Inc.

Bilfinger SE

Bilthoven Biologicals/SII

Bio-Age Equipment & Services

Bioceros

Biofarma

Biological E ltd

Biologics World Taiwan

Bioprocess Technology

Biotechnology Consortium India

Biotron

Biovet

Biozeen

Bravovax

Broadly-James Corporation

Cellexus Ltd.

Celltainer Biotech

Centrion

CEPA

CerCell

CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD

Chemocomplex

China National Biotech Group

Chinese Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry Association

CIPLA

Conoor

COPHEX

Danaher Corporation

Distek Inc.

East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)

Electrolab Biotech

Eppendorf AG

Essen BioScience Inc.

Expres2ion

FEI Company

Fermentec Ltda.

Finesse Solutions Inc.

Fisher Scientific

Fujifilm Holdings

GE Healthcare

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Gennova Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Goodwin Biotechnology

GSK Veterinary

Hamilton

Heinrich Frings GmbH & Co. KG

IGE Igenieros sl Spain

ilShinBioBase

Infors AG

InterPhex New York

Intervet India Pvt Ltd

Intravacc

IPL Biotech

ISPE Singapore

Katalyst Bio Engineering

LAMBDA Laboratory Instruments

Life Technologies

Medorex

Merck

Merial Veterinary

MilliporeSigma

Neela Systems Limited

Nordic Engineering Denmark

Novaferm AB

Packo Inox

Pall corporation

Parker-Hannifin

Pasteur Institutes Kasauli

PBS Biotech Inc.

Phadia

Pharmacep France

Pierre Guérin

Praj HiPurity Systems

Ritai Medicine Equipment

Sanofi

Sartorius

Scottish Enterprise

Serum institute India

Shanghai Bailun

Shanghai Special Equipment Management Association

Sibitech GmbH

Sigma-Aldrich

Smart lab

Solaris Biotech Company

Solida Biotech

Spectrochem Instruments (SCI)

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

Sysbiotech GmbH

Techniserv Inc.

Tektronix, Inc.

Thermo Electron

Thermo Fisher

TU Berlin

University Putra Malaysia

Vacsera

Vision Systems Limited

Waterloo University

Xcellerex, Inc.

Zeta GmbH Austria

ZETA Holding GmbH

Zeta India

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

