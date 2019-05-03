Probiotics Market Worth US$74.69 Bn at 7.3% CAGR by 2025| Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by changing dietary patterns, the consumption in Global Probiotics Market is expected to rise. This, as per a report by Fortune Business Insights, will push the market at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2018 and 2025. The report is titled "Probiotics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) and Geography Forecast till 2025," and is currently available for sale on the official website of Fortune Business Insights. The report predicts the global probiotics market to reach US$74.69 Bn by the end of 2025, as compared to US$ 42.55 Bn in 2018.

Rising Incidence of Digestive Disorders Boosts Probiotics Sales Worldwide

The rising incidence of various digestive disorders is the key reason behind the increasing demand for probiotics foods. Most common health disorders are often related to various lifestyle factors. Increasing access to information has rendered conscientious consumers more knowledgeable than ever. Therefore, they are willingly embracing probiotics for improving their health. Against this backdrop, the report highlights increasing health awareness as a chief driver of the global probiotics market.

Request a Premium Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/probiotics-market-100083

"Due to their high nutritional values, probiotics have evolved as supplements from functional foods space," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "They have also graduated as a topic of interest for researchers, resulting in the increasing investment towards research and development activities. This is bound to have a positive impact on the global probiotics market," he added.

Demand for Dairy-based Probiotics Foods and Drinks to Surge

While fermented foods traditionally remained a fitting matrix, dairy-based options such as probiotics yoghurt currently hold dominance at a global level. Besides this, evolving regulatory framework is creating an environment conducive to the sales of various probiotics foods and drinks owing to their superior nutritional performance. The demand for probiotics supplements is especially high in developed regions.

The report finds North America as the most lucrative market for probiotics foods and drinks. The presence of a sophisticated retail infrastructure and high disposable income of consumers are supporting the expansion of the probiotics market in the region. In addition to this, the probiotics market in Asia Pacific is evolving at a rapid pace, with Japan and China accounting for the lion's share of the regional sales. The report expects the demand for probiotics drinks and other types of probiotics supplements to remain high in India and other countries across Central and Southeast Asia through the forecast period.

Furthermore, the demand for probiotics supplements is also expected to skyrocket in the region in response to the rising awareness about their nutritional offerings. The expanding middle class and their willingness to spend towards health and wellness will push growth in the probiotics market in Africa and South America.

Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures is Available: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market-100083

Competition to Remain High Through Forecast Period

Besides identifying the key growth drivers and restraints, the report offers an executive-level blueprint of the competitive landscape in the global probiotics market. As per the study, the market is rendered fragmented due to the presence of several companies. It witnesses a strong presence of internally acclaimed players such as Yakult Honsha, Lallemand Inc., Danone S.A., DuPont USA, Nestlé S.A., and others. In order to establish a stronghold, these players are currently focusing on strengthening their distribution channels, besides diversifying the product portfolio. In addition to this, well establish players such as Yakult still embark on the traditional claims of their offerings. Spurred by strategies adopted by the leading companies, the global probiotics market is expected to witness a steady growth though the forecast period.

The global Probiotics Market can be segmented into the following categories:

Global Probiotics Market, By Microbial Genus

Lactobacillus



Bifiodobacterium



Yeast

Global Probiotics Market, By Application

Functional Food and Beverage



Dietary Supplement



Animal Feed



Others

Global Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Pharmacies/Health Stores



Convenience Ssstores



Online Retail



Others

Global Probiotics Market, By Geography

North America ( USA , Mexico , and Canada )

( , , and )

Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Belgium , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , , , and Rest of )

Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , Australia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , and Rest of South America )

( , , and Rest of )

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa )

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/probiotics-market-100083

Browse Related Reports:

1. The Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market, which was valued at US$ 43.13 Billion in 2017, is projected to reach US$ 67.22 Billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%.

The major fueling factor for global cocoa and chocolate market is the robust demand emanating from end-user industries, particularly the chocolate confectionery sector. The demand for chocolate confectioneries especially in the emerging economies such as China and India has witnessed an exceptional growth trajectory in the recent years, attributed by rising consumer expenditure on indulgent confectionery products, especially chocolate confectioneries.

2. The Global Plant-based Protein Supplements Market, which was valued at US$ 4.16 Billion in 2017, is projected to reach US$ 7.38 Billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.48%.

A major factor driving the global plant-based protein supplements market is the robust trend of vegan dietary patterns that have established strong roots in the developed markets of the west.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881522/Probiotics_Market_Analysis.jpg