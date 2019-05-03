

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurozone producer prices for March and flash consumer inflation for April are slated for release. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the yen and the greenback. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 124.48 against the yen, 1.1386 against the franc, 0.8576 against the pound and 1.1163 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



