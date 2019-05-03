

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation rose for the second month to the highest level in five months in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 5.27 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.57 percent in April.



The latest inflation was the highest since last October, when it was 6.8 percent.



Prices in both domestic market and foreign market grew 6.67 percent and 2.95 percent, respectively, in March.



Among the components, prices in mining and quarrying rose 16.40 percent annually in March, followed by 14.04 percent increase in prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.82 percent in March.



