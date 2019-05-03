

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained steady in April, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in April, same as in March. Economists had expected the inflation to remain at 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



The statistical office attributed the monthly decline to several factors including lower prices for hotel accommodation, glasses and contact lenses.



Meanwhile, prices for fuel and air traffic rose in March.



The core CPI rose 0.3 percent monthly and 0.3 percent from an year ago.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in March and increased 0.6 percent from the previous month.



