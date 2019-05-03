

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Friday after a survey showed the U.K. services sector activity jumped back into the expansion territory in April.



The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Index rose to 50.4 from 48.9 in the previous month, suggesting the economy remained more or less stalled at the start of the second quarter.



Investor focus remained on the U.S. jobs report due out later in the day, with analysts expecting U.S. employment to increase by 185,000 jobs in April following the addition of 196,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 53 points or 0.72 percent at 7,404 after losing half a percent in the previous session.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent after Tesla said it expects global shortages of minerals like nickel and copper.



HSBC Holdings rallied 2.5 percent after the lender beat forecasts with a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit.



InterContinental Hotels Group dropped 1.3 percent after reporting slowdown in occupancy rates.



Shopping centre landlord Intu Properties slumped 6.5 percent after the company said it expects the remainder of 2019 to be challenging.



