Silicon Nitride Market Worth $127 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Silicon Nitride Market by Type (Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride, Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride, Sintered Silicon Nitride), End-use Industry (Photovoltaic, Automotive, General Industrial, Aerospace, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Silicon Nitride Market is estimated at USD 90 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 127 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023. The need for high-performance materials in demanding applications is expected to drive the market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55313811

Browse in-depth TOC on "Silicon Nitride Market"85 - Tables 34 - Figures 109 - Pages

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicon-nitride-market-55313811.html

Medical end-use industry to witness the highest CAGR in the global silicon nitride market during the forecast period.

In the medical industry, silicon nitride is used as a material for manufacturing surgical screws, plates, and bearings for use in applications such as prosthetic hips, knee joints, and dental implants. Silicon nitride composites are also used in cervical spacers and spinal fusion devices. It is biocompatible, bioactive, bacterial resistant, and shows excellent bone affinity.

The usage of silicon nitride for implants is in the nascent stage, and its long-term durability is yet to be studied. However, it is found to be better than currently used materials. The other advantage of silicon nitride is that it can be easily seen on X-rays as it does not block the imaging of bone anatomy behind the implant and its dielectric and non-magnetic nature will eliminate any distortions in CAT and MRI scans. On the other hand, plastic implants on X-rays are invisible, and metal implants appear solid, thus obscuring the visibility of bone anatomy behind the implant. Hence, silicon nitride is found to be a suitable material for the manufacturing of medical implants. Increasing occurrences of orthopedic disorders in the geriatric population will drive the silicon nitride market in the medical industry.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55313811

Use of sintered silicon nitride (SSN) in demanding applications will drive the growth of the SSN type segment in the silicon nitride market.

SSN exhibits properties such as high-temperature strength, superior thermal shock resistance, creep resistance, good fracture toughness, oxidation resistance, and excellent wear resistance. The SSN is used in applications such as components in glow plugs in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark ignition engines, and components in exhaust gas control valves.

APAC to account for the largest share in the silicon nitride market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the global silicon nitride market between 2018 and 2023. In terms of growth rate, the region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The photovoltaic end-use industry was the largest in APAC in 2017. Silicon nitride is used as an antireflective coating in solar PV panels, and, without it, the efficiency of solar PV panel will decrease. The increasing adoption of renewable energy and installation of solar energy will drive the silicon nitride market. Emerging markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major growth drivers of the APAC market.

The leading players in the Silicon Nitride Markets have been segmented into two types, namely, silicon nitride powder manufacturers and fabricators of silicon nitride. The leading silicon nitride powder manufacturers are UBE (Japan), Denka (Japan), AlzChem (Germany), H.C. Starck (Germany), Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials Co. Ltd (China), and Vesta Si (Sweden). The leading players in the fabrication of silicon nitride are 3M (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera Fine Ceramics (Japan), Morgan Advanced Ceramics (UK), Toshiba (Japan), Rogers Corporation (US), and CoorsTek (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on This Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55313811

Browse Adjacent Markets: Ceramics and Glass Market Research Reports & Consulting

by Material (Titanate, Alumina, Zirconia, Silicon Carbide), Class (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, Ceramic Matrix Composites), End-Use Industry (Medical, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/silicon-nitride-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg