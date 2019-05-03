FANDOM SPORTS Oy Selected to Compete in Exclusive Esports Challenge by Finland's Only National Betting Agency

Veikkaus Selects FANDOM SPORTS Oy as One of Elite Gaming Operators to Compete in Week-Long Challenge

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3. 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS, (FDM, FDMSF, TQ-42) the sports entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one the companies to compete in an innovation challenge by Veikkaus, Finland's only sports betting organization.

As Finland's national gaming firm, Veikkaus launched 'Esports Innovation Challenge' where hundreds of companies across the globe enter to compete for the grand-prize. Out of hundreds of applicants and interviews, only a few companies are selected to compete. Selected participants receive Veikkaus' guidance, expert advice and learn unmatched business strategies. Most importantly, they'll receive the opportunity to collaborate with the brand and a chance to continue collaboration after the challenge. Veikkaus will invest 30,000 € in piloting the selected winning concept(s).

'This challenge is one of impact, innovation, growth and leadership, which parallels the brand we've built and the product we created for the users of our soon-to-be-launched sports social platform, FANDOM SPORTS,' said Henri Holm, CEO and Director of FANDOM SPORTS. 'As the 'new kid on the block,' it's incredible that we're already being recognized as a company that will participate in revolutionizing the everchanging Esports landscape.'

With FANDOM SPORTS being one of the companies selected to participate in the final round of the challenge, FANDOM SPORTS' executive team will be heading overseas, to Veikkaus' Headquarters in Helsinki, Finland on May 20 - 24, 2019.

Veikkaus have proven their strategies to be successful, thereby leading to increased growth, revenue and reputation. Now is the time to look into the Esports growth. During the week-long challenge, the winning startups will work with the company's key players to further develop their gaming platform in an attempt to taking home the grand prize. The official winner(s) will be announced on Friday, May 24th.

To learn more about FANDOM ESPORTS visit: https://esports.fandomsports.net/

About FANDOM SPORTS

'Play. Predict. Get Rewarded.' FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow superfans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app allows users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real-time sport and esports events. The company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform two global apps with one FANCOIN economy for super fans fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For additional Information on Investor Relations, please contact info@fandomsports.net, (647) 236 or contact FANDOM SPORTS Sales & Partnerships department at support@fandomsports.net.

About Veikkaus

Veikkaus Oy is the Finnish government-owned betting agency which holds a monopoly in the country.

DISCLAIMER

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like ' believe,'expect,'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,'consider,'project,' and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FANDOM SPORTS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544022/FANDOM-SPORTS-Oy-Selected-to-Compete-in-Exclusive-Esports-Challenge-by-Finlands-Only-National-Betting-Agency