

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $340 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $3.19 billion from $3.46 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $340 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX