

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Friday, as investors cheered positive earnings updates from regional banks and looked forward to the U.S. jobs report due out later in the day for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 390.39 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent the previous day following disappointing data from the euro zone and the Bank of England's rate decision.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up as much as 0.7 percent.



Adidas shares soared 6.5 percent. The German sportswear maker affirmed its FY19 outlook after reporting forecast-beating earnings for the first quarter, thanks to high-margin ecommerce.



Air France-KLM tumbled 4.4 percent after its Q1 loss widened on the back of higher fuel costs and tough price competition.



Societe Generale rallied 2.6 percent. The bank's Q1 profit fell 26 percent, but still beat expectations.



The lender managed to significantly improve its risk-based capital ratios with its (risk-weighted asset) management measures.



Reinsurer Swiss Re fell 2.5 percent after its first-quarter results came in below expectations.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent after Tesla said it expects global shortages of minerals like nickel and copper.



HSBC Holdings rallied 2.5 percent after the lender beat forecasts with a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit.



InterContinental Hotels Group dropped 1.3 percent after reporting slowdown in occupancy rates.



Shopping centre landlord Intu Properties slumped 6.5 percent after the company said it expects the remainder of 2019 to be challenging.



In economic releases, Eurozone's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in April to its highest level in five months, led by higher energy prices and services costs, preliminary data from Eurostat showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year following a 1.4 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast 1.6 percent inflation.



Producer price inflation eased slightly to 2.9 percent in March from 3 percent in February. Economists had forecast 3 percent price growth.



Separately, a survey showed the U.K. services sector activity jumped back into the expansion territory in April.



The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Index rose to 50.4 from 48.9 in the previous month, suggesting the economy remained more or less stalled at the start of the second quarter.



