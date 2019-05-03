Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will present at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. He will speak at 12:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Ingersoll Rand website at http://investor.ingersollrand.com/events.cfm. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

