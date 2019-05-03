Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag across business lines.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
April
April
%
March
%
April
April
%
2019
2018
Chg
2019
Chg
2019
2018
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
21
82
82
Total Volume
136,907
158,305
-13.5%
148,748
-8.0%
567,744
712,911
-20.4%
Total ADV
6,519
7,538
-13.5%
7,083
-8.0%
6,924
8,694
-20.4%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
21
82
82
Total Volume
4,568
5,484
-16.7%
5,338
-14.4%
18,680
27,923
-33.1%
Total ADV
218
261
-16.7%
254
-14.4%
228
341
-33.1%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
21
82
82
Total Volume
21,394
28,208
-24.2%
24,781
-13.7%
94,910
118,358
-19.8%
Total ADV
1,019
1,343
-24.2%
1,180
-13.7%
1,157
1,443
-19.8%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
20
20
21
83
83
Total Notional Value
€ 176,090
€ 203,967
-13.7%
€ 191,498
-8.0%
€ 756,907
€ 883,316
-14.3%
Total ADNV
€ 8,805
€ 10,198
-13.7%
€ 9,119
-3.4%
€ 9,119
€ 10,642
-14.3%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
21
21
85
85
Total Notional Value
$693,239
$762,953
-9.1%
$809,512
-14.4%
$2,992,283
$3,423,094
-12.6%
Total ADNV
$31,511
$36,331
-13.3%
$38,548
-18.3%
$35,203
$40,272
-12.6%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
