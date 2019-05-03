Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

April April % March % April April %

2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date



Trading Days 21 21

21

82

82





Total Volume 136,907 158,305 -13.5% 148,748 -8.0% 567,744

712,911

-20.4%

Total ADV 6,519 7,538 -13.5% 7,083 -8.0% 6,924

8,694

-20.4%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date



Trading Days 21 21

21

82

82





Total Volume 4,568 5,484 -16.7% 5,338 -14.4% 18,680

27,923

-33.1%

Total ADV 218 261 -16.7% 254 -14.4% 228

341

-33.1%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date



Trading Days 21 21

21

82

82





Total Volume 21,394 28,208 -24.2% 24,781 -13.7% 94,910

118,358

-19.8%

Total ADV 1,019 1,343 -24.2% 1,180 -13.7% 1,157

1,443

-19.8%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date



Trading Days 20 20

21

83

83





Total Notional Value € 176,090 € 203,967 -13.7% € 191,498 -8.0% € 756,907

€ 883,316

-14.3%

Total ADNV € 8,805 € 10,198 -13.7% € 9,119 -3.4% € 9,119

€ 10,642

-14.3%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date



Trading Days 22 21

21

85

85





Total Notional Value $693,239 $762,953 -9.1% $809,512 -14.4% $2,992,283

$3,423,094

-12.6%

Total ADNV $31,511 $36,331 -13.3% $38,548 -18.3% $35,203

$40,272

-12.6%





ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.



Media Contacts

Analyst Contact









Suzanne Cosgrove Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7123 +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 cosgrove@cboe.com atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index and VIX are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg