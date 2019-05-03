

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility firm RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said that it expects to see a decline in earnings this year.



In 2019, adjusted EBITDA for 'RWE stand-alone' is expected to come in at 1.2 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros. It forecasts adjusted net income of 300 million euros to 600 million euros.



By the end of 2020, the company plans to recommission Claus C gas-fired plant in the Dutch city of Maasbracht, which has been mothballed since 2014. This station has a net capacity of 1,300 MW and meets the highest efficiency standards, with a rating of 58 percent.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 70 cents for common and preferred shares for fiscal 2018.



In 2019, the company intends to raise the dividend again, this time to 80 cents.



