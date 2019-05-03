Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Shareholders are invited to participate at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) which will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris. The salle Pleyel has a capacity of 1,900 attendees. When the room has been filled, any remaining shareholders wishing to participate at the meeting will be redirected to the salle Wagram (1,100 attendees), 350 meters away, at 39-41, avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris. From there, Shareholders will be able to follow a live broadcast of the meeting and the presentations being given in the salle Pleyel, participate in the debates and exercise their right to vote, pursuant to article L. 225-107 II of the French Commercial Code and article 17 of the bylaws of the Company.

The preliminary notice of the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as the convening notice including the modified agenda and the modified text of the proposed resolutions, were published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on March 20, 2019 and on May 3, 2019 respectively.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

Shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;

Shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office, 2 place Jean Millier La Défense 6 92400 Courbevoie, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website: total.com/Investors/Annual Shareholders' meeting/The documents of the Meeting.

