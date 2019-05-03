

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were mixed on Friday after five weeks of gains, as investors weighed a surge in inventories against losses supply from sanctions-hit Iran and Venezuela.



Benchmark Brent crude slid 0.3 percent to $70.08 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were marginally higher at $61.84 a barrel.



The EIA's weekly estimate for U.S. crude oil production showed that output reached a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, rising by around 2 million bpd over the past year.



U.S. crude exports exceeded 3 million bpd for the first time this year, helping offset most of the shortfall expected from U.S sanctions on Iran.



Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' output reached a four-year low in April, a Reuters survey found as Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies maintained even larger supply cuts than called for by OPEC's latest deal.



OPEC and its allies will be looking to extend their oil output when they meet on June 25-26.



