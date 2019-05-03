

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) reported Friday that net income for the first quarter declined from last year, due to lower subscriber-related revenues on lower subscriber count. Earnings per share for the quarter missed estimates by a penny, while revenues were in line with view.



Net income for the quarter decreased to $340 million or $0.65 per share from $368 million or $0.70 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter declined 7.8 percent to $3.19 billion from $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Subscriber-related revenue for the quarter totaled $3.15 billion, compared to $3.42 billion for the year-ago period.



DISH Network ended the first quarter with 12.063 million total Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.639 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.424 million Sling TV subscribers.



The company lost a total of about 259,000 net pay-TV subscribers in the first quarter, compared to a decline of about 94,000 in the first quarter 2018, due to fewer net Sling TV subscriber additions and higher net DISH TV subscriber losses.



DISH TV's average monthly subscriber churn rate was 1.74 percent versus 1.47 percent for first quarter 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX