New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 03-May-2019 / 11:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 30 April 2019 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 158.92p NAV per Share, ex income: 157.23p Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8504 EQS News ID: 807009 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 03, 2019 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)