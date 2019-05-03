

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $71.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $101.2 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $81.0 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $695.5 million from $689.3 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $81.0 Mln. vs. $68.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $695.5 Mln vs. $689.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.66



