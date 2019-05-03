Odfjell SE: Presentation of first quarter 2019 results

Odfjell SE will release its first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 at 07:00 CET.

The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and on Odfjell.com.

CEO Kristian Mørch and CFO Terje Iversen will present the results in a live audiocast at 09:00 CET the same day, followed by a Q&A session. Follow the audiocast at Odfjell.comor HegnarTV.

To join the Q&A session, please click hereor call:

Norway: +47 2100 2613

UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9104

USA: +1 929 477 0443

Participant passcode: 047598

The presentation is held in English.



Contact:

Bjørn Kristian Røed

Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel. +47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act