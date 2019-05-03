sprite-preloader
Odfjell SE: Presentation of first quarter 2019 results

Odfjell SE will release its first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 at 07:00 CET.

The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and on Odfjell.com.

CEO Kristian Mørch and CFO Terje Iversen will present the results in a live audiocast at 09:00 CET the same day, followed by a Q&A session. Follow the audiocast at Odfjell.comor HegnarTV.

To join the Q&A session, please click hereor call:
Norway: +47 2100 2613
UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9104
USA: +1 929 477 0443
Participant passcode: 047598

The presentation is held in English.


Contact:
Bjørn Kristian Røed
Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel. +47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


