

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $397.4 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $275.8 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $817.8 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.81 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $817.8 Mln. vs. $759.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.135 - $7.285 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX