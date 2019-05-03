New Drug-free Treatments for Hay Fever Available From klarify.me

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The allergy season is here, which means many will experience itchy, watery eyes, nasal congestion, headaches and more. To help people with hay fever get through the allergy season, klarify.me has launched a new range of drug-free allergy relief products.

An estimated 21 million adults in the UK suffer from at least one allergy.

And as if that is not enough, allergy is also the most common chronic childhood ailment in the UK, resulting in a third of children visiting their GP at some point in their childhood.

Negative impact on exam results

During the pollen season, students are hit particularly hard. Not only do they have to go through innumerable exams, they have to do it while combating flu-like symptoms from their allergy - and studies show that it has a negative effect on their educational success.

In fact, according to a study from the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, young people who have allergy symptoms while taking their final exams are 40% more likely to drop a grade compared to their performance in mock exams, and - perhaps more surprisingly - they are 70% more likely to drop a grade if they take antihistamines with a sedating effect to manage their symptoms.

Non-drowsy and drug-free add-ons or alternatives to antihistamines

Mads Lacoppidan, General Manager at klarify.me, home of drug-free alternative allergy relief products, commented on how consumers can gain control over allergies:

"klarify.me offers real and clinically proven alternatives to products with active pharmaceutical ingredients such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays, while at the same time avoiding falling into the trap of selling unproven and untested remedies akin to homeopathy-type products," he says.

"If you take our Allergen Blocker as an example, we've launched a medical device which uses natural cellulose powder that acts as a barrier helping to prevent airborne allergens, such as pollen, from reaching the delicate surface of the nose. It's clinically tested and mentioned as a treatment option in the British Society for Allergy & Clinical Immunology guidelines and, because it's drug-free, it's also non-drowsy. Allergen Blocker can be used in addition to any other treatment you may be using to relieve your symptoms."

About klarify.me

Online allergy specialist klarify.me provides medically approved allergy information to help people better understand their allergies, backed with carefully curated products and services, such as the pollen app Klara, to help manage allergies in a simpler and easier way. klarify.me launched in April 2018 and currently ships to the UK, as well as Germany.

