Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Capital Markets Day announcement 03-May-2019 / 13:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 3 May 2019 Capital Markets Day announcement JSC Halyk Bank ("Halyk Bank" or the "Company" - LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK) will hold a Capital Markets Day in London on 20 May 2019. At the event, Halyk Bank management team will update investors and analysts on the Company's strategy, goals and recent results, and will answer questions during Q&A session. The details on the venue and timing to be announced in due course. For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8506 EQS News ID: 807025 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2019 07:07 ET (11:07 GMT)