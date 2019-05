Mytilineos reported solid Q1 results with EBITDA growing 20% y-o-y sustained by strong performances in the Power & Gas business and EPC & Infrastructure activities. We see Mytilineos as well positioned to reach our full year forecasts, on which basis the stock is trading on less than 7x FY19 P/E, less than 5x EV/EBITDA and offers an annual free cash flow yield of over 14% in the period FY19-22e.

