Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) (Paris:AXW) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from April 25, 2019 to May 2, 2019:
|
Transaction
|
Total Daily Volume
|
Weighted Average
|
Transaction Amount
|
Market
|25/04/2019
|
793
|
13.1068
|
10,394
|XPAR
|26/04/2019
|
1,407
|
13.2066
|
18,582
|XPAR
|26/04/2019
|
4,300
|
13.2000
|
56,760
|TRQA
|30/04/2019
|
1,250
|
12.7500
|
15,938
|XPAR
|02/05/2019
|
1,126
|
12.7145
|
14,317
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
8,876
|
13.0677
|
115,989
Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.
Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visithttp://www.investors.axway.com/en.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005238/en/
Contacts:
Axway
Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com
Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com