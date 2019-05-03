

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Employment Situation Report for April will be the spotlight on Friday, which is expected to increase by 185K with an unchanged unemployment rate at 3.8 percent.



There is a slew of Fed speeches that would catch the attention of investors. CBS Corp., Gilead Sciences, and U.S. Steel and Newell Brands are due to report their results today.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to a positive start for Wall Street.



Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading in green.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 65.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 42.75 points.



The U.S. major averages remained stuck in negative territory on Thursday. The Dow slid 122.35 points or 0.5 percent to 26,307.79, the Nasdaq dipped 12.87 points or 0.2 percent to 8,036.77 and the S&P 500 fell 6.21 points or 0.2 percent to 2,917.52.



On the economic front, Employment Situation Report for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for non-farm payrolls of 180,000, down from 196,000 last month. Unemployment rate is expected at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $74 billion, wider than $70.9 billion in February.



ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 57.3, up from 56.1 in the prior month.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1054 and U.S. rig count was 991.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give remarks at the NABE International Symposium in Stockholm, Sweden, with audience Q&A at 10.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will deliver a speech about 'Models, Markets, and Monetary Policy' at Strategies for Monetary Policy: A Policy Conference in Stanford, CA, with audience Q&A at 11.30 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak about 'Tying Down the Anchor: Monetary Policy Rules and the Lower Bound on Interest Rates' at the Strategies for Monetary Policy: A Policy Conference event at the Stanford University in Stanford, CA at 1.45 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Member Michelle Bowman will give introductory remarks for the panel 'Friedman and the Long History of Monetary Policy Rules' at Strategies for Monetary Policy: A Policy Conference in Stanford, CA at 3.00 pm ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard , San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan, and Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will participate in a panel on 'Strategies For Monetary Policy' at Stanford University in Stanford, California, followed by audience Q&A at 7.45 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, DISH Network Corp. reported that net income for the first quarter declined from last year, due to lower subscriber-related revenues on lower subscriber count. Earnings per share for the quarter missed estimates by a penny, while revenues were in line with view. Net income for the quarter decreased to $340 million or $0.65 per share from $368 million or $0.70 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenue for the quarter declined 7.8 percent to $3.19 billion from $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Subscriber-related revenue for the quarter totaled $3.15 billion, compared to $3.42 billion for the year-ago period.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Markets in China and Japan remained closed for holidays.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 137.37 points or 0.5 percent to 30,081.55 as the U.S. and China ended their latest round of trade negotiations in Beijing after 'productive meetings.'



Australian markets fluctuated before ending little changed. S&P/ASX 200 Index and the All Ordinaries Index finished marginally lower at 6,335.80 and 6,427.20, respectively.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 15.93 points or 0.29 percent, the German DAX is climbing 49.84 points or 0.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 59.01 points or 0.80 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 23.35 points or 0.24 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.41 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX