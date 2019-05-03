Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 02-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1906.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 1938.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1862.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 1894.00p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---