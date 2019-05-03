Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-05-03 15:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 3, 2019 to apply observation status to UPP Olaines OÜ bonds (UPPO070022A, ISIN code: EE3300111350) based on the section 3.5.4.4. of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations. Observation status will be applied because UPP Olaines has not published its audited annual report for 2018 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.