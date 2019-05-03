sprite-preloader
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, May 3

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameHugh Twiss
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Income Growth Trust plc
b)LEI549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 25p each

GB0003585725
b)Nature of the transactionMarket Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.73355,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction2019-05-03
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

