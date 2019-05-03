The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide an essential overview of the key areas of requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa. The programme will cover the regulatory requirements and developments in the individual countries. The course will include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with other delegates.

Covering regulatory affairs in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an introduction to the medical device markets: countries, numbers, economical facts and trends, regulatory environment

Understand medical device regulations in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa

Understand what is a medical device and their classification

Clarify procedures for company and product registration

Discuss recent developments in the region

Opportunities to meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues

This seminar will be of particular interest to:

Anyone involved in regulatory affairs for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa

Anyone new to the region

Anyone interested in an update of recent developments

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction

The Medical Device Markets in the Middle East and North Africa

Markets and culture

Healthcare

Business culture

Economic overview

Regulatory environment and characteristics

General regulatory requirements

Company and product registration

Key documents needed

Basic structure of a dossier

Regulatory summary

Country presentations

Medical Devices and their Classification

What is a medical device

Different classes of products

Recent Developments in the Region

Harmonisation activities

Countries with new regulatory requirements for medical devices

Countries in the process of establishing regulatory guidance for obtaining marketing authorisations

Discussion will take place throughout the two days

