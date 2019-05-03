The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will provide an essential overview of the key areas of requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa. The programme will cover the regulatory requirements and developments in the individual countries. The course will include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with other delegates.
Covering regulatory affairs in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain an introduction to the medical device markets: countries, numbers, economical facts and trends, regulatory environment
- Understand medical device regulations in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa
- Understand what is a medical device and their classification
- Clarify procedures for company and product registration
- Discuss recent developments in the region
- Opportunities to meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues
This seminar will be of particular interest to:
- Anyone involved in regulatory affairs for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa
- Anyone new to the region
- Anyone interested in an update of recent developments
Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
The Medical Device Markets in the Middle East and North Africa
- Markets and culture
- Healthcare
- Business culture
- Economic overview
- Regulatory environment and characteristics
- General regulatory requirements
- Company and product registration
- Key documents needed
- Basic structure of a dossier
- Regulatory summary
- Country presentations
Medical Devices and their Classification
- What is a medical device
- Different classes of products
Recent Developments in the Region
- Harmonisation activities
- Countries with new regulatory requirements for medical devices
- Countries in the process of establishing regulatory guidance for obtaining marketing authorisations
Discussion will take place throughout the two days
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m6zar
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005276/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Medical Devices