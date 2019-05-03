The global anesthesia devices market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global anesthesia devices market is the advances in anesthesia technology. The anesthesia devices market is witnessing several technological advancements that are focused on increasing patient safety, improving the precision and effectiveness of anesthesia delivery, and minimizing the wastage of anesthetic gas. There is a rising focus on the development of target-controlled and low-flow anesthesia delivery machines that can automate the fresh gas flow and vaporizer settings to gain a specific and end-tidal percentage. For instance, Drager Primus Infinity Empowered by Dragerwerk is integrated with a compact breathing system and advanced gas monitoring features, which help clinicians deliver minimal- and low-flow anesthesia for patients of all ages and acuity levels. Such advances in technology will increase the demand for anesthesia devices during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for disposable anesthesia devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anesthesia devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global anesthesia devices market: Rise in demand for disposable anesthesia devices

The demand for disposable anesthesia devices such as disposable anesthesia face masks and ETTs are increasing significantly across the world. This is mainly because single-use disposable anesthesia devices have a lower risk of transmitting infections. Disposable anesthesia devices are also cost-effective and efficient owing to reduced time required to prepare and sterilize the device for surgery. Several organizations also recommend the use of disposable anesthesia devices, boosting the adoption of these devices during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising demand for disposable anesthesia devices, factors such as the integration of anesthesia machines with hospital information management system, rising number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia and the increasing marketing strategies of vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the anesthesia devices market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global anesthesia devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global anesthesia devices market by product (anesthesia delivery systems, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia vaporizers, and anesthesia disposables) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Along with high public and private healthcare expenditure, the continuous focus on delivering safe and accurate anesthesia are the prime reasons behind this region's stronghold in this market.

