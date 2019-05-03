SpendEdge, a well-renown procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new free resource on the industry best practices for benchmarking. This free resource is now available for free download and will help companies boost customer experience and improve their competitive position in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005255/en/

Industry best practices for benchmarking. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With companies focusing on improving their customer retention capabilities, benchmarking has become the need of the hour. It usually helps in measuring the corporate landscape, whose dimensions may not be immediately visible. There are four types of benchmarking that companies can leverage to improve their competitive position in the market. They include internal, functional, competitor, and generic benchmarking.

Determining processes to be benchmarked is critical for companies looking to adopt industry best practices. Request a free demo and know how our solutions can aid in effective benchmarking.

What are the industry best practices for benchmarking?

1 Identify processes to benchmark

This is the first step for companies, who are willing to initiate the benchmarking process. It involves setting up objectives for departments apart from their long- and short-term goals. Identification of processes further provides vital insights regarding the changes that can be made possible within a particular process.

Comparing processes against others and their own future projections help businesses to determine if the strategies planned can address customers' needs.

2 Identify organizations to benchmark

Benchmarking enables companies to identify practices that can be adopted as per the needs of the organization. Selecting irrelevant partners can lead to misalignments without any substantial visible growth.

Relying processes on industry periodicals or annual reports can be a good idea for businesses. For detailed insights, request a free proposal.

3 - Collect data

Gathering data strategically through different targets and site visits helps companies to collect relevant information and prepare accurate site visit reports. This data can be used to improve organizational performance.

Determining the simplest and critical data sources holding more value is important for organizations. The source can vary depending upon target organizations.

To know the complete list of practices that can impact the growth of your organization, download the complete article here.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005255/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us