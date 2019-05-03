The "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will take participants through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union, including the maximum residue limits dossier.

Presentations will cover the regulatory framework; pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data; safety risk assessments; pre-clinical and clinical data; detailed and critical summaries; and regulatory submissions. An important part of the programme will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions.

The course will provide a comprehensive introduction to the entire regulatory dossier for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the EU Regulatory Framework

Learn the Pharmaceutical Data Requirements

Know how to Comply with the Safety Requirements

Review the User Safety Risk Assessment

Consider the Environmental Risk Assessment

Receive Guidance on the 'Safety' Detailed and Critical Summary

Consider the Pre-Clinical and Clinical Requirements

Take Away Regulatory Strategies and Procedures

Know How to Write the Regulatory Submission

Who Should Attend?

Personnel working in the following departments: Regulatory Affairs, Research and Development and Clinical Trials and Marketing. It will also be valuable to those seeking to review special problems encountered in the registrations of veterinary medicines. There will be ample opportunity for discussion during the proceedings.

Agenda

Programme Day One

09.30 Introduction and Objectives of the course

09.45 EU Regulatory Framework

Understanding the regulatory objectives

EU legal framework

Legal base of regulatory procedures and dossier requirements

10.45 Refreshments

11.00 Part II: Pharmaceutical Data Requirements

Formulation and analytical data

Manufacturing process

Stability Studies

12.15 Discussion

12.30 Lunch

13.30 Workshop session

Planning a dossier to contain:

Pharmaceutical development studies

Toxicological, pharmacokinetic, metabolism and residue studies

Pre-clinical and clinical studies

14.45 Part IIIA: Consumer and Environmental Safety Data Requirements

The Toxicological Package

Maximum Residue Limits dossier: Safety File

Part IIIA of the Marketing Authorisation Application

15.15 User Safety Risk Assessment

Reviewing toxicology studies

Setting the scenario

Risk assessment and management

15.45 Refreshments

16.00 Pharmacokinetics and Bioequivalence

17.00 End of Day One

Programme Day Two

09.00 Environmental Risk Assessment

Phase I and II Assessments

09.30 Part IIIB Residues

Metabolism and residue studies

Maximum Residue Limits dossier: Residues File

Withdrawal period

Part IIIB of the Marketing Authorisation Application

10.15 Safety and Residues' Detailed and Critical Summaries

10.30 Refreshments

10.45 Part IV Pre-Clinical Data

Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics

Target species tolerance

Resistance

11.15 Part IV Clinical Data and 'Clinical' Detailed and Critical Summary

Clinical trials

Clinical Detailed and Critical Summary

11.45 EU Regulatory Strategies and Procedures

Full and abbreviated applications

Generic applications

Centralised Procedure

Decentralised, MRP and National Procedures

12.30 Lunch

14.00 Workshop Session

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Workshop Presentations

Presentation by each team

Review and discussion

15.45 Writing the Regulatory Submission

Writing the dossier

Summary of Product Characteristics and labelling

Working with writers of Detailed and Critical Summaries

16.45 Discussion

17.00 End of Course

