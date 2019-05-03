The global bispecific antibodies for cancer market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 30% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the global bispecific antibodies for cancer market is the advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies. Although monoclonal antibodies are used widely for cancer treatment, many patients do not sufficiently respond to monospecific therapy, thereby leading to tumor resistance. Bispecific antibodies have the potential to simultaneously address two different antigens, which are sufficient to target two trails involved in cancer pathogenesis, and thereby, provide advantages over monoclonal antibodies therapy.

As per Technavio, the increasing applications of bispecific antibodies for cancer systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bispecific antibodies for cancer market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global bispecific antibodies for cancer market: Emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms

Bispecific antibodies are becoming one of the most promising cancer immunotherapy options, which may offer significant advantages in cancer treatment. Currently, small companies are collaborating with larger pharmaceutical companies to launch bispecific antibodies in the market. New generation platforms have emerged in the bispecific antibodies. Some of the recently launched new platforms include the bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) platform, and dual-affinity re-targeting antibody (DART) platform. The emergence of such platforms to develop bispecific antibodies will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies, factors such as high prevalence of cancer, extension of indications for BLINCYTO, R&D for treating multiple cancers, and growth in strategic alliances, will positively impact the expansion of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global bispecific antibodies for cancer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bispecific antibodies for cancer market by target (CD19/CD3 and CD30/CD16A) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, a strong presence of vendors, development of novel drugs to treat different forms of cancer, and the availability of reimbursement schemes.

