03.05.2019 | 16:37
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 3

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 May 2019 Redemption Point was 5,498,192 (representing 1.433% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2019 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.

Contact details:

Miton Group plc
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@mitongroup.com020 3714 1500
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@mitongroup.com
David BarronDavid.barron@mitongroup.com
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shahsshah@cenkos.com020 7397 1922


LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


