Saveene.com Inc: Car Dealership Incentives Offered by Saveene

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). The company specializes in Co-Op yacht Ownership yachts and vessels ranging from 34' to 64' fully managed, maintained, and crewed solutions.

Saveene is proud to assist all Car Dealerships become unique by offering Dealerships a 30% discount on Saveene all inclusive private cruises. Saveene prepares and arranges certificates that can be issued to the dealers valued clients as a gift. This becomes a great opportunity to view the beautiful intercoastal properties, enjoy a stop at one of the intercoastal restaurants, or simply allow the clients to enjoy the gift with their family in celebration of their new vehicle.

New vehicles in United States are expected to drop this year as higher interest rates and rising prices could prompt consumers to hold off plans to buy a car or light truck the National Dealers Association said. Saveene is offering is something that dealers can advertise with pride as this incentive is sure to delight many.

Saveene Corp www.saveene.com (Saveene, the Company). The company is entering its 10th year of operations. The co op program launch in West Palm Beach, Florida offers a unique luxury yacht affordable co ownership program. At Saveene - we offer a truly unique one of a kind turnkey co op ownership program. With Saveene we have really sharpened our pencil and created a no black out sale anytime program. Unlike time share type programs where the end user is restricted to the dates, times, and specific months or usage, with Saveene we have created a unique algorithm and a sophisticated booking system which will allow our guests and yacht owners to sail when they want and how they want. All that is required for Saveene co op owners to do is board the vessel and choose the desired itinerary. Saveene crew and captain will take care of the rest.

