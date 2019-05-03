Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its storyboard on the importance of customer segmentation analysis. Customer segmentation has become essential for businesses that aim at improving sales by reducing attrition and boosting profitability. Customer segmentation analysis helps companies to understand and influence the buying preferences of their customers. A robust customer segmentation analysis can help businesses gain actionable insights into various customer groups and enhance customer loyalty and retention rate.

Importance of customer segmentation

#1. How customer segmentation analysis guided a leading manufacturer in designing a new product launch strategy?

A leading manufacturing company was facing issues in understanding the behaviors of their existing and potential customers. The analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach to help the client in developing a new customer segmentation strategy and predict the future value of customers. Read the complete success story here.

#2. Customer segmentation solution enhanced customer retention rate by 20% for a Fintech firm

A US-based Fintech company wanted to segregate their customers into need-based and value-based segments. By leveraging Quantzig's customer segmentation solutions the client was able to discover the value of each segment and tailor their marketing efforts. Additionally, these solutions helped them improve cross and up-selling opportunities and boost customer retention rate by 20%. Want more insights? Here is the link to the full story

#3. How can customer segmentation solutions improve business operations?

Identifying and implementing suitable customer segmentation models to retain valuable customers is a challenging task for businesses. One of the leading vegan food distributors based out of the United States also faced the similar issue and was looking for ways to address each customer group in a way that is most likely to their future value. Find out how Quantzig helped its client gain an in-depth understanding of their potential customers and scale their business operations in our latest case study here

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

