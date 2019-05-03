Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2019) - Bond Resources (CSE: BJB) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Bond Resources owns 100% of the Aspen mineral claims, which are located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof and 162 west-southwest of Prince George, British Columbia.

The 3 Aspen mineral claims, which contain significant mineralized zones, cover 1,292 hectares or 12.9 square kilometers.

Bond Resources Inc. mobilized a field crew in August 2017 and resampled the anomalous area discovered in 1980 and expanded the claims, with additional geological mapping and sampling to the north. Three areas; Anomaly A, B and C, found to be geochemically anomalous during the early 1980's, were confirmed during this program with rock samples returning up to 29.5 grams per tonne silver and 0.14% zinc. Immediately to the south of the triangle formed by the three known anomalous areas, a newly recognized rhyolite dome-like feature was sampled and returned encouraging results.

The Aspen forms part of a recently discovered, approximately 10-kilometre long east-west belt of mineralized occurrences including the Liesegang Redbed, Old Crow, The Cub and Sugar Bear. New Gold Inc.'s Blackwater deposit lies 29 kilometers south-southwest of the Aspen and New Gold Inc.'s Capoose property lies 13 kilometers to the south-southwest.

The company recently closed its IPO through Mackie Research Capital, raising gross proceeds of $350,000 from the placement of 1,750,000 shares priced at $0.20 per share.

For more information, please contact Robert Eadie, President and CEO, at 604-602-4935.

