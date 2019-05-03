

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Friday, extending losses from previous sessions, with investors largely refraining from building up positions as they reacted to inflation data and corporate news.



The benchmark SMI ended down 4.07 points, or 0.04%, at 9,741.99, after scaling a low of 9,731.48 and a high of 9,786.51 intraday.



On Thursday, the SMI ended down 23.68 points, or 0.24%, at 9,746.06, snapping a five-day winning streak.



Swiss Re shares ended lower by about 3% after the company reported a 6.1% decline to $429 million in first-quarter net profit, with claims from heavy losses offsetting a 5.5% jump in net premiums.



Swiss Life Holding declined 2.8% and Credit Suisse Group shed 2.6%.



Swatch Group, Sika, UBS Group, Alcon and SGS ended modestly higher.



Lonza Group shares rose by about 2.3%. Novartis, Geberit, Roche Holding and LafargeHolcim posted modest gains.



Arbonia AG shares gained 1.6% after the company won an order to provide doors at Zurich airport. The order is said to be worth around 8 million francs.



On the economic front, Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained steady in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The consumer price index rose 0.7% year-on-year in April, same as in March. Economists had expected the inflation to remain at 0.7%.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in April, slower than the 0.5% increase in the previous month.



The statistical office attributed the monthly decline to several factors including lower prices for hotel accommodation, glasses and contact lenses.



Meanwhile, prices for fuel and air traffic rose in March.



The core CPI rose 0.3% monthly and 0.3% from a year ago.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1% annually in March and increased 0.6% from the previous month.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany ended modestly higher, with their benchmarks FTSE 100 and DAX gaining 0.4% and 0.55%, respectively. France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.18%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.39%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX