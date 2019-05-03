

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, shrugging off early weakness and rebounding from over 4-month lows, as the dollar retreated and suffered a notable loss after a positive start.



The greenback gave up early gains after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. service sector growth in the month of April.



The dollar index, which rose to 98.10 early on in the session on upbeat jobs data, dropped to a low of 97.49 and was last seen hovering around 97.55, down by about 0.3% from previous close.



Gold futures for June ended up $9.30, or 0.7%, at $1,281.30 an ounce.



On Thursday, gold futures for June ended down $12.20, or about 1%, at $1,272.00 an ounce, the lowest settlement since December 24, 2018.



Gold futures lost about 0.6% in the week.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.361, at $14.978 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.8910 per pound, gaining $0.0395 for the session.



In U.S. economic news, data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed non-farm payroll employment surged up by 263,000 jobs in April following a downwardly revised increase of 189,000 jobs in March. Economists had expected employment to climb by 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 196,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in April from 3.8% in March. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Meanwhile, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday unexpectedly showed a continued slowdown in the pace of U.S. service sector growth in the month of April.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 55.5 in April after falling to 56.1 in March, with the index hitting its lowest level since a matching reading in August of 2017. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 57.0.



The unexpected decrease by the headline index was partly due to a slowdown in new orders growth, as the new orders index dipped to 58.1 in April from 59.0 in March.



The employment index also slumped to 53.7 in April from 55.9 in March, pointing to a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the service sector.



The data contradicts the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed employment in the service-providing sector jumped by 202,000 jobs in April after climbing by 158,000 jobs in March.



Meanwhile, the ISM said its reading on business activity in the service sector rose to 59.5 in April from 57.4 in the previous month.



Earlier this week, the ISM released a separate report showing U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest pace in well over two years in April. The ISM said its purchasing managers index slid to 52.8 in April after unexpectedly climbing to 55.3 in March, hitting its lowest level since October of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX