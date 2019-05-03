Taiga Gold Corp: Taiga Closes Financing

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: "TGC") (the "Company") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing that was announced on April 1st, 2019. 2,609,000 non-flow-through units were sold to arms-length and non-arms-length investors for gross proceeds of CDN $208,720. Units were sold at a price of CDN $0.08, each unit consisting of a non-flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at CDN $0.12 for a 24 month period.

The common share purchase warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry at the option of the Company if the published closing trade price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is greater than or equal to CDN $0.50 for any 10 consecutive trading days, in which event the holder may be given notice that the warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice. The common share purchase warrants may be exercised by the holder during the 30 day period between the notice and the expiration of the common share purchase warrants.

Proceeds from the sale of units will be used for general working capital and to fund exploration of the company's various projects in Saskatchewan.

No finder's fees were paid in relation to the financing.

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and was listed on the CSE in April, 2018 under the symbol "TGC". The company owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SGO Mining Inc., a subsidiary of SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM"). Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently under option to SGO.

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects adjacent the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault and related structures. Taiga's projects are located in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the best jurisdiction in Canada in terms of overall investment attractiveness and third place in the world rankings. Throughout the exploration and development process, the Company's mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

