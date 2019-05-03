

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar faltered after early gains and exhibited weakness against major rivals on Friday, as data showing a dip in U.S. service sector activity outweighed the Labor Department's report that showed a drop in unemployment in the month of April.



The dollar index, which rose to 98.10 early on in the day, dropped to a low of 97.48, around late afternoon, losing about 0.4%.



Against the British Pound, the dollar was down more than 1% at 1.3172, weakening from Thursday's close of 1.3033.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to 1.1201, losing 0.3%, while against the Japanese yen, it was down 0.37% with a unit fetching 111.09 yen, compared to 111.51 yen late Thursday.



The dollar was down nearly 0.4% against the loonie, at 1.3422. Against Swiss franc, the dollar was down 0.24% at 1.0167.



Data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed non-farm payroll employment surged up by 263,000 jobs in April following a downwardly revised increase of 189,000 jobs in March. Economists had expected employment to climb by 185,000 jobs compared to the addition of 196,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in April from 3.8% in March. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Meanwhile, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday unexpectedly showed a continued slowdown in the pace of U.S. service sector growth in the month of April.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 55.5 in April after falling to 56.1 in March, with the index hitting its lowest level since a matching reading in August of 2017. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 57.0.



The unexpected decrease by the headline index was partly due to a slowdown in new orders growth, as the new orders index dipped to 58.1 in April from 59.0 in March.



The employment index also slumped to 53.7 in April from 55.9 in March, pointing to a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the service sector.



