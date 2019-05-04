Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bank Announces Results for the First Quarter 2019

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB: INFT) (the "Bank") today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights

Total deposits increased by $13.7 million, or 32.0%

Total loans increased by $8.0 million, or 57.2%

Total assets increased $13.2 million, or 18.7% to $83.7 million, compared to $70.5 million at the end of 2018

Bank received approval from U.S. Small Business Administration to offer SBA 7(a) and 504 loans

Bank partnered with the Small Business Development Corporation of Orange County to offer State Loan Guarantee Program loans

Loans

As of March 31, 2019, loans outstanding totaled $21.9 million, an increase of $8.0 million or 57.2% from $13.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Total loan commitments equaled $38.2 million, at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Deposits

As of March 31, 2019, total deposits increased by $13.7 million, or 32.0% to $56.6 million compared to December 31, 2018. The Bank's cost of funds continued to remain low at 56 basis points even as it added deposit relationships to the balance sheet.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income in the first quarter of 2019 was $551 thousand, an increase of $185 thousand or 50.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank's primary source of revenue was driven by interest income from loans, investment securities and deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank's net interest margin increased by 79 basis points for the first quarter of 2019 to 3.14% compared to the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $19 thousand for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 36.6% or $11 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of

$71 thousand or 6.3% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was a result of an increase in processing fees, audit expense, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits following the addition of new personnel.

Net Income

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $734 thousand ($0.22 per share) versus a net loss of $852 thousand ($0.26 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2018, an improvement of 13.8%.

Capital

As of March 31, 2019, the Bank remained well-capitalized with a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 88.2%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 89.14%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 36.58%.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Bank considering management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Bank's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect the Bank's results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Bank's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Bank's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Bank's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Bank conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Bank currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Bank's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Bank anticipates.

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 46,311 $ 40,285 Securities available for sale 14,968 15,715 Total loans 21,882 13,919 Allowance for loan and lease losses (274 ) (174 ) Net Loans 21,608 13,745 Premises and equipment, net 507 527 Other assets 361 270 TOTAL ASSETS $ 83,755 $ 70,542



LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 25,286 $ 17,605 Interest bearing 31,333 25,283 Total deposits 56,619 42,888 Other liabilities 252 280 TOTAL LIABILITIES 56,871 43,168

Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 32,429 32,362 Accumulated deficit (4,934 ) (1,829 ) Net income (loss) (734 ) (3,105 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 123 (54 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,884 27,374 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 83,755 $ 70,542

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Income: Loans $ 273 $ 97 Investment securities 107 104 Other short-term investments 234 189 Total interest income 614 390 Interest expense: Deposits 63 24 Borrowed funds - - Total interest expense 63 24 Net interest income 551 366 Provision for loan and lease losses 100 114 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 451 252

Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 7 29 Other income 12 1 Total non-interest income 19 30

Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 822 785 Occupancy 83 87 Furniture, fixture & equipment 42 40 Data processing 45 37 Professional & legal 55 62 Marketing 12 21 Other expense 145 101 Total non-interest expense 1,204 1,133

Income (loss) before taxes (734 ) (851 ) Income tax expense - 1

Net Income (Loss) $ (734 ) $ (852 ) Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"): Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.26 )

Common shares outstanding 3,300,000 3,300,000

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Net interest margin 3.14 % 2.35 % Cost of funds 0.56 % 0.29 % Loan to deposit ratio 38.65 % 32.45 %

Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.25 % 1.25 %

Capital Ratios: Tier 1 common equity ratio 88.23 % 124.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 88.23 % 124.74 % Total risk-based capital ratio 89.14 % 125.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 36.58 % 48.34 %

